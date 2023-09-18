Europe must create a level playing field and the right framework conditions for the wind industry in reaction to massive Chinese and US subsidies if it wants to keep domestic manufacturing, the fate of which will be decided within the next three years, Enercon CEO Jürgen Zeschky told Recharge.

“What we see currently is that in the East and the West onshore wind is subsidised heavily,” Zeschky said at an interview during the Husum Wind exposition and conference last week, adding that US tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) amount to some “$160,000 per megawatt of a wind turbine, which is 15 to 20% of the price.”