The largest coal-fired power plant in Spain will be closed down, with plans by its owner Endesa to replace it with 1.3GW of wind power.

Endesa, a unit of Italian renewables giant Enel, announced on Friday that it had been given the “green light” by the Spanish government to shut down the 1.4GW As Pontes plant.

The plant, which opened in 1976 and is based in Spain’s northern Galicia region, boasts four 350MW coal-fired units.