Enel North America has ramped its utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) capacity in Texas with more on the way to help bolster the state’s main electric grid, which narrowly averted outages this summer amid a prolonged heat wave and record power demand.

The addition of five new BESS units totaling 369MW/555MWh “couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel’s renewable energy business in the US and Canada. Enel now has 520MW/780MWh BESS capacity in the state.