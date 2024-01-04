A federal judge in Oklahoma has ordered Enel Green Power North America to remove an 84-turbine, 150MW wind farm from tribal land and set a trial for monetary damages for its failure to acquire a project mining lease from the Osage Nation.

The 20 December ruling by Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves of the US District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma culminates 12 years of back-and-forth litigation that pitted the tribe and later the federal government against Enel and two affiliates, Enel Kansas LLC, and Osage Wind LLC.