Back in late 2020, when asked by Recharge to explain why Equinor had invited BP to join it in its pioneering US offshore wind projects off New York, the Norwegian group’s renewables chief Pål Eitrheim said “we can do more together than we could do separately” as he stressed the long relationship between the two in the global oil & gas business.
End of the affair: was Equinor and BP's US offshore wind split 'inevitable'?
ANALYSIS | A long-standing partnership forged in the oil & gas industry failed to last long in a tumultuous offshore wind sector
26 January 2024 11:59 GMT Updated 26 January 2024 12:07 GMT
By