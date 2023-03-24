Electrification of offshore oil & gas via floating wind power is “not for the faint-hearted” said a leading sector analyst as two developer teams swept the board in Scotland’s pioneering INTOG lease round.

Cerulean Winds with 3GW and the partnership between Flotation Energy and Vargronn with about 1.9GW took almost all the TOG – Targeted Oil & Gas – element when the Crown Estate Scotland awarded pre-lease exclusivity on seabed today (Friday).

The developers will now have the chance to hone their plans as they advance through planning and financing towards final 50-year lease agreements.