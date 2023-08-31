The Egyptian government has designated land for a 3GW onshore wind project that will be delivered by an international consortium featuring French multinational Engie.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed a signing ceremony on Wednesday for the agreement between the country’s New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) and the consortium.

Engie is partnering on the project with Egypt’s Orascom Construction and Toyota Tsusho, a part of Japan's Toyota group that is active in wind and solar development.

The agreement designates 852 square kilometres of land west of Sohag, a city on the west bank of the Nile, for the wind project.