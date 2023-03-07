EDF Renewables, contractor Jan De Nul and power group Luminus will jointly bid to build turbines in a giant development area that also hosts a world-first energy island, confirming the tiny European nation’s seat at the global offshore wind top table.

The three partners will put their hat in the ring for the first phase of Princess Elisabeth Zone that could host up to 3.5GW of offshore wind. Bidding is due at the end of next year with the successful applicant awarded in early 2025, according to latest Belgian government information.