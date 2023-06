EDF Renewables Ireland and local developer Simply Blue Group have teamed up to develop two gigascale floating wind projects off the Irish coast.

The partners in a 50:50 joint venture – subject to merger clearance – seek to progress the 1.35GW Western Star project off the west coast of Clare in 100m deep waters and the 1.3GW Emerald project off the south coast of Cork to meet Irish government targets to have 2GW of floating wind in development by 2030.