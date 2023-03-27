Partners EDF and Maple Power won a 1GW offshore wind tender off Normandy, the French government said as it pledged moves to accelerate the sector’s development off its shores.

The French state-run energy giant and Maple – a joint venture of Canadian partners Enbridge and CPPIB – took the Normandy zone with a “very competitive” price offer, said energy transition minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

Others in the running for the Normandy project included OceanWinds, Shell and Iberdrola.

Pannier-Runacher said the bidders had made various commitments under extended criteria for the auction, including in areas such as blade recycling and biodiversity.