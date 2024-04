EDF Renewables and Fred Olsen Seawind have made a 25% reduction in the number of turbines planned for the 1.3GW Codling offshore wind farm to be located off the east coast of Ireland.

The wind farm project had been proceeding on the basis that around 100 turbines would be needed but under the new design and layout plan the co-developers said today (Friday) that it will require at least 60 machines but no more than 75.