The UK Labour Party confirmed a goal to deploy 60GW of offshore wind by 2030 if it forms the next goverment, in a move welcomed by Britain’s renewables industry.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s climate change and net zero spokesman, said he was “under no illusions about the scale of the task” in meeting a target that exceeds the current Conservative administration’s aspiration by 10GW.

The offshore wind goal forms part of Labour’s plan for a decarbonised UK power system by the end of the decade – itself described as hugely ambitious in the time available when it was unveiled by the party last year.