Corio Generation has teamed up with local developer Hyperion Renewables to enter the Portuguese offshore wind market.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to prepare applications for the country’s upcoming offshore wind tender this year.

Portugal in January had announced a target to award 10GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, with most of it slated to come from floating wind sites.

“To help unlock Portugal’s offshore wind potential, we knew we needed to find a partner like Hyperion Renewables,” said Guillermo Martínez-Navas, head of new markets and Americas at Corio Generation.