The Netherlands will miss its 21GW offshore wind target by one year as supply chain squeezes and grid connections cause delays, the country’s economics and climate ministry said in a letter to parliament.

According to updated planning, the target is now slated to be reached at the end of 2032 only.

“This is caused by the lead times for the spatial procedures for grid connections, busy supply chains and longer time required to connect wind farms to the offshore grid,” the letter seen by Recharge said.