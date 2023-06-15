The Dutch government has outlined tender plans for the next 6GW of offshore wind power in its massive build programme of North Sea turbines, this time in the giant Ijmuiden Far zone.

The far-offshore zone 62km off the Dutch coast will be divided into the 2GW Alpha and 2GW Beta sites (formerly sites I to IV) to be auctioned off this year and next, and the 2GW Gamma site that will start the process in 2025.

The government will publish the tendering schedule no later than the fourth quarter of this year.