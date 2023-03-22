International offshore energy developer duo Simply Blue and Subsea7 have finalised a deal with Australian outfit Spark Renewables to bid to jointly build floating wind power projects off the coast of New South Wales (NSW).

The trio, which will focus on the Hunter and Illawarra regions – among the key development zones marked out last year by the Australian government for offshore wind plant, said it had “come together [for the] complementary expertise [of] world-leading companies, ensuring the deliverability of the projects proposed”.