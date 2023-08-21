The winners of last year's federal offshore wind lease auction in the Carolina Long Bay, utility Duke Energy and French oil supermajor TotalEnergies, have kicked off sector activity in North Carolina by teaming up on initial site assessment survey.

The two companies “are collaborating on the geophysical survey and stakeholder outreach to help drive cost and planning efficiencies for Carolina Long Bay,” Jennifer Garber, principal communications manager at Duke, told Recharge.

Duke Energy is North Carolina's main regulated utility, and is among only a handful of US utilities, including Virginia's