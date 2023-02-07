Doosan Enerbility, formerly Doosan Heavy Industries, will assemble Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines in South Korea as part of a framework agreement between the two companies that also includes a knowledge exchange on technology.

Under the alliance, the Korean conglomerate will assemble Siemens Gamesa’s offshore nacelles in a Doosan facility currently in the design phase and undertake turbine assembly in staging harbours. It will also carry out the offshore construction of projects using Siemens Gamesa machines and perform offshore service on selected orders involving the European group's turbines.