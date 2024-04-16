Dominion Energy’s 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) array, the nation's largest, continued its march towards installation with beginning of water commissioning of its main construction vessel, the $625m Charybdis following last week's final federal approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Dominion announced Tuesday that Charybdis, the US’ first and so far, only Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), under construction by Singapore’s Seatrium at its Brownsville, Texas, shipyard, was “successfully launched from land to water”, marking completion of the vessel’s hull and commissioning of its four jack-up legs.