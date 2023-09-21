Dominion Energy has proposed two long duration battery storage systems that are alternatives to conventional lithium-ion technology to augment its energy transition plans in Virginia.

In a filing with utility regulator the State Corporation Commission (SCC), the company proposed the Darbytown Storage Pilot Project to test iron-air batteries developed by Form Energy and zinc-hybrid batteries developed by Eos Energy Enterprises.

The alternative technologies offer better safety and can discharge over much longer periods of time compared to lithium-ion, enabling greater stability to power grids, according to Dominion’s filing.