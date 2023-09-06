Dominion Energy confirmed Tuesday that it is looking to sell a stake in its mammoth 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, the US’ largest, despite optimism the array has skirted the worst of inflation and remains on time and on budget.

The sale would be part of the regulated utility’s ongoing business review aimed at solidifying its balance sheet and credit position.

CEO Bob Blue said that additional capital sourcing would be partly driven by “de-risking of our regulated offshore wind project through the assumption of a noncontrolling equity financing partner as provided for in recent Virginia legislation.”