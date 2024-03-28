Grid-scale solar accounted for a dominant 87.4% of 2.9GW of power capacity installed by the US in January, underscoring its emergence as the pacesetter among renewable energy technologies, according to latest numbers from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Wind additions totaled 320MW, natural gas 44MW, and five megawatts of capacity from other sources.

Most of the solar capacity came online in Florida and Texas, along with 300MW in New Mexico, 287MW in Ohio, 100MW in Wisconsin, and small projects in five other states.