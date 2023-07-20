UK renewables developer SSE has reported a 29% dip in output of electricity from renewable sources in the first half of 2023 due to “adverse” weather conditions, but the company forecast that the shortfall in planned output would narrow to 5% for the whole year.

In its trading update for the first half of 2023, SSE said output of electricity from renewable sources in which the company has an ownership interest was 29% behind plan by 30 June, due mainly to those dry and still weather patterns in the first quarter.