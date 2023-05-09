Norway's Vard has been contracted by UK operator North Star to build up to four more offshore wind farm support vessels as the world's shipbuilders race to meet demand from the sector.

Vard, a subsidiary of Italy's Fincantieri group, said it will design and build two commissioning service operation vessels for North Star in an agreement that has an option for two additional CSOVs.

The vessels will be Vard’s 95-metre 4 22 design, featuring the latest hull type optimised for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.

The ship has been developed especially for North Star, with new methanol-ready hybrid-propulsion solutions. No price has been given.

The vessels are the next in a series of orders North Star has placed with Vard so far.

In 2021, the firm placed orders for four newbuild service operation vessels, all of which will support the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, on long-term charters.

Article continues below the advert

North Star, backed by Partners Group, has committed to delivering 40 offshore wind ships by 2040 to meet the demand for offshore wind operations and maintenance logistical support in Europe.

The first three SOVs will begin operations this year, ahead of schedule, with the final to be delivered in 2024.

Wind’s massive expansion has left project developers racing to source vessels not just in sufficient numbers, but with the capability to operate for longer periods at sea and with 'greener' propulsion systems acceptable to renewables operators.

Shipbroker Clarksons said earlier this year it expects by 2030 to see $26bn ploughed into vessels to serve the wind industry.

A version of this article was published first by Upstream