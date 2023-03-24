Scientists rejected so-called ‘wind turbine syndrome’ as a cause of sleep-related disorders after an in-depth study that tested the impact of their infrasound emissions on health.

Australia’s Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, which specialises in sleep-related science, used its testing laboratory to replicate wind turbine infrasound – inaudible sound emissions at very low frequencies – that has been blamed by some for damaging effects on local residents such as dizziness and other mental and physical disorders.

The researchers studied the impact on waking and sleeping health of 37 adults after exposure to 72 hours of turbine audible noise and infrasound in a simulated apartment setting.