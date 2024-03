Floating wind risks playing a peripheral role in the European energy transition due to the fragmented nature of the demand on offer to potential developers so far, warned the CEO of offshore wind specialist Aegir Insights.

Scott Urquhart, who at an earlier stage in his career played a part in Orsted’s transformation into the world’s offshore wind pioneer, says floating wind has the opportunity to build on fixed-bottom's success, but still lacks some of the fundamentals to do so.