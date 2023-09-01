The US Department of Energy (DoE) is making available up to $300m in grants for state and local authorities to “accelerate and strengthen” electric transmission siting and permitting processes to help achieve federal government climate and clean energy goals.

“To meet our ambitious clean energy goals, we need to expand the nation’s transmission capacity by 60% over the next seven years,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Those targets set by President Joe Biden include reducing US greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels in 2030, 100% clean electricity by 2035, and achieving 30GW of commercial offshore wind capacity by the end of this decade.