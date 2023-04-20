The US Department of Energy (DoE) on Thursday announced $52m in funding for 19 selected projects to strengthen the domestic solar supply chain and a further $30m for technologies that will help integrate solar energy into the electric grid.

The research, development, and demonstration projects aim to enhance domestic solar manufacturing, support the recycling of solar panels, and develop new American-made solar technologies.

The investments will help promote development of cheaper, more efficient photovoltaic solar cells and advance cadmium telluride (CdTe) and perovskite solar manufacturing.