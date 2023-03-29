The Department of Energy (DoE) released a strategy on Wednesday that proposes to accelerate its efforts to help enable the US to meet President Joe Biden’s 30GW by 2030 deployment goal and set the nation on a pathway to 110GW or more by mid-century.

“The transformative potential of offshore wind energy is critical to achieving President Biden’s bold clean energy goals,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

They include a 50-52% reduction in US greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels, a carbon-free electric grid by 2035 and net-zero by 2050.