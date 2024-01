Pattern Energy’s record-shattering wind turbine contracts for its 3.5GW SunZia project recently underscored GE Vernova's and Vestas' dominance of the US onshore market and the uphill challenge rival OEMs face to break their duopoly, analysts told Recharge.

“GE and Vestas, at least on the onshore side, will continue as the biggest names in the game,” said Samantha Woodworth, senior research analyst, North America wind, at analyst group Wood Mackenzie.