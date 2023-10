New York was urged to think again over its decision not to to recast power deals for giant offshore wind projects, as analysts said the move raises questions over the state's huge ambitions in the sector.

New York Public Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday denied petitions by the state's two offshore wind developers, joint ventures (JVs) of Equinor-BP and Orsted-Eversource, for increases to offtake contracts as high as 55%, which one PSC member reportedly described as “breathtaking”.