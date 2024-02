Europe’s wind industry warned the EU that its flagship initiative to protect green industries is “going in the wrong direction” over key details.

As the bloc finalises its Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), WindEurope said current proposals on pre-qualification criteria for renewable energy auctions would hamper efforts to bolster Europe’s 300,000-worker wind sector.

While it welcomed the tightening of rules, the lobbying group said “some of the detail is going in the wrong direction.