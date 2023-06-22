The volume of bids handed in at Germany’s latest onshore wind auction has risen by two thirds, but the tender still was undersubscribed, the country’s federal grids agency (BNeztA) said.

“The tender was undersubscribed again. However, the volume of bids submitted is above the average of previous years,” BNetzA president Klaus Müller said.

“Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the capacity of newly approved wind turbines increased by 66% in the first quarter of 2023. This development must now continue.”