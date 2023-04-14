BP and EnBW have hired a key contractor to help their Morven offshore wind farm take foundations to new depths of up to 75 metres.

The UK oil giant and German utility – who jointly won the seabed rights to build Morven in 2022’s giant ScotWind leasing round – hired Dubai-based energy engineering group Kent to deliver a pre–Front End Engineering Design study for Morven, helping inform key decisions such as foundation type, transportation and installation feasibility.

EnBW told Recharge after it and BP secured the 2.9GW