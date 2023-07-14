Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has submitted a development plan to the government of Bangladesh for the development of a pioneering 500MW commercial offshore wind project off the coast of the Bay of Bengal, with potential to be the first of its kind in South Asia.

CIP, which describes itself as the the world’s leading dedicated greenfield renewable energy investor and developer, would back the project in partnership with Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), an offshoot specialising in the planning, development, and construction of offshore wind projects with a project portfolio already standing at more than 50GW.