Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has completed the purchase of a 1.3GW portfolio of onshore wind projects in the state of New York.

The Danish private equity firm completed the acquisition from New York-based Liberty Renewables on behalf of its flagship CI V fund.

“Onshore wind will play an important role in decarbonizing New York’s power grid and will be critical to achieving its nation-leading renewable targets,” said Tim Evans, partner and Head of North America at CIP.