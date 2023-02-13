Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) plans to build a 2GW floating wind farm off northern Portugal, according to Abreu Advogados, a law firm advising the Danish investor on the project.

The project off the port town of Figuera da Foz would need investments of about €8bn ($8.54bn), the law company said.

CIP's development unit Copenhagen Offshore Partners added it had opened an office in the northern Portuguese city of Porto, from where it is advancing the development of the project, called Nortada.