The Danish Energy Agency has started preparations for three new zones in the North Sea, Kattegat Strait and Baltic Sea that could eventually accommodate more than 20GW of offshore wind, and be the location for 6GW planned by to be operational in the Nordic country by the end of 2030.

While a final location of the offshore wind farms still awaits a final political decision, in order to ensure projects can be built in a timely manner the agency is preparing planning and studies of a number of areas that have been assessed as suitable, including environmental assessments.