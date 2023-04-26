Denmark has pledged to help Ukraine rebuild its energy producing capacity once Russia’s war of aggression has ended, Danish climate and energy minister Lars Aagaard revealed at the WindEurope conference in Copenhagen.

“We need to ensure Ukraine’s access to wind energy, to freedom energy. When peace is restored and Ukraine is once again free of the Russian occupation, Denmark will support Ukraine’s reconstruction,” Aasgaard said, adding the two countries had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to broaden and expand their cooperation to also include wind energy.

“Further we will assist the development of offshore wind power to strengthen Ukraine’s future energy independence.”

So far, no country bordering the Black Sea has installed wind turbines in the water, but plans are advancing particularly in Romania, but also in Bulgaria and Turkey. Building offshore wind farms off Ukraine would currently be unrealistic, due to Russia’s occupation of Crimea, which also sealed off the sizeable Azov Sea, an almost closed bay of the Black Sea, from Ukraine.

Aasgaard nevertheless insisted that “when time is ready” investments will flow, and said he hoped the European wind industry would support the plans.

“The Russian aggression in Ukraine underlines the importance of expanding our production of renewable energy and offshore wind to secure and to ensure our independence,” he added.

Ukraine’s energy minister German Galushchenko in a recorded video message told the audience of the ministerial session at the WindEurope conference that out of the 1.67GW in up and running onshore wind capacity in his country before the war, three quarters were now out of operation, as most wind farms were in the now occupied territories in Eastern Ukraine and the Crimea.

But the country isn’t giving up, and despite the war has built the 81.6MW first stage of the Tiligul wind farm last year, featuring 19 turbines by Danish OEM Vestas.

“Projects like these, which have been implemented during the Russian full-scale aggression against Ukraine, demonstrate our resilience and our will to win,” he said.