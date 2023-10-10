Denmark by 2030 plans to quadruple power from wind and solar on land by giving residents near renewables projects a bigger share in profits and through the creation of so-called energy parks with lesser land protection and simplified permitting procedures.

The Danish government didn’t tell exactly what onshore electricity output it envisages for the country by the end of the decade but said it should be equivalent to the consumption of more than 11 million households, as the Nordic country’s power needs are seen rising by 50%.