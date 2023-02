Danish business leaders welcomed news that the nation’s government could open tendering for 9GW of more of offshore wind this year to help offset some 14GW left in limbo by doubts over EU rules.

The European offshore wind sector was stunned earlier in February when Denmark suspended its ‘open door’ scheme that allowed large projects to be built without tender and subsidies – putting on ice one of the two main mechanisms for advancing wind at sea, citing fears it breaks European regulations.