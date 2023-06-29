The Danish Energy Agency will seek input from the wind industry on a potential transition scheme for the ‘open door’ scheme for offshore wind construction the government had suddenly halted in February – endangering a dozen gigawatts of green electricity capacity.

The scheme had allowed large and mostly offshore wind projects to be built without a tender and subsidies. It was a popular alternative to the tender-driven expansion of wind at sea in the Nordic country.

Copenhagen had then said the agency had to suspend processing of all pending offshore wind projects under ‘open door’ due to a probe by the Danish climate and energy ministry in dialogue with the European Commission aid secretariat to see whether the scheme may be in breach of EU law.