Vineyard Wind, the first US commercial scale offshore wind array currently under construction off the Massachusetts coast, survived its second legal challenge in federal court on Tuesday.

Judge Indira Talwani with US District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Boston denied a lawsuit alleging inadequate environmental review of the project.

Thomas Melone, CEO of solar power developer Allco Renewable Energy and part-time resident of of Martha’s Vineyard, the island off Massachusetts nearest to the wind farm, filed suit against the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) for what he argued was its wrongful granting of an incidental harassment authorisation (IHA) to the developer.