DEME Offshore has been awarded two transport and installation contracts for foundations and a substation at the 496MW Yeu and Noirmoutier islands project that is led by the EDPR and Engie’s Ocean Wind joint venture.

It is the Belgian contractor’s second major offshore wind project in France, following the Saint-Nazaire project.

Just like at Saint Nazaire, the You and Noirmoutier project site is located in a very rocky area with challenging ocean conditions. The installation of monopile foundation therefore will require a state-of-the-art 350-tonne drill developed together with Herrenknecht and the so-called Modiga, DEME said.