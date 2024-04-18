Belgian contractor DEME has been awarded engineering and installation contracts from cabling specialist Prysmian for two gigascale Dutch offshore wind projects.

The order is the most extensive cabling award in DEME’s history and its first project with Prysmian’s 525kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable technology. It is worth more than €300m ($321m).

The contracts for the Ijmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 far offshore projects – which combined have a capacity of 4GW – include cable installation, landfall and rock placement, dredging and infrastructure works.