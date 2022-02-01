Just two small wind turbines were installed in England last year, adding to the urgency of renewable energy industry calls to reform planning rules that have crushed development in the UK’s largest nation.

The single megawatt of English additions formed part of 318MW of total onshore wind growth in the UK as a whole last year, said industry group RenewableUK citing its own analysis.

While the vast majority of the new wind was in Scotland – home to many of the UK’s best onshore sites – the sector is dismayed that England managed such a paltry total given the size of its population and economy.