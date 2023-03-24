The US must increase funding to support more rapid deployment of offshore wind to meet national climate and economic goals, 12 US senators and 15 members of the House of Representatives urged in a letter to US Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland.

“Our nation’s offshore wind industry holds tremendous promise to employ tens of thousands of American workers while providing a clean, reliable source of power,” the congress members said in the letter sent last week.

The industry’s benefits would not be realised “without improvements to our siting and permitting processes”, the congressmembers warned.