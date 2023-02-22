Hundreds attended a ‘Save our Whales’ rally in the coastal New Jersey town of Point Pleasant Beach to hear calls to “defund green energy” to stop a spate of strandings – but independent scientists again insisted the offshore wind industry was not to blame.

Ten whales have been discovered washed up on New York and New Jersey beaches – the most recent a 25-foot (7.6-metre) minke whale discovered 17 February on Far Rockaway Beach in New York City – prompting claims of a link with offshore wind activity.