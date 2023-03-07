Deploying vast amounts of green hydrogen to decarbonise Massachusetts’ heating sector would hijack the US state’s entire offshore wind build out without reducing emissions, according to a new study released Monday by renewable energy advocacy group Gas Transition Allies (GTA).

“Using green hydrogen to heat homes in Massachusetts is a dead-end climate solution that will fail to meet our state mandated emissions reduction goals at huge costs to ratepayers,” said Martyn Roetter, a physicist and co-author.

The report refutes a proposal by utility National Grid US to decarbonise gas grids in Massachusetts and New York by introducing and then steadily increasing green hydrogen.