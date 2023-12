A pioneering but long-suffering plan to build the first-ever wind farm on the Great Lakes in the US has been halted, with a project backer blaming obstacles thrown down by “dark money” tied to fossil fuel interests.

The plan to install six turbines on Lake Erie, around 13km off the city of Cleveland in the state of Ohio, has been paused due to the “considerable challenges and increased costs” of the project, said the Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation (LEEDCo) on Friday.